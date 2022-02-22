Madhya Pradesh: Elected ‘unopposed’ panchs move HC over cancelation of their elections

BHOPAL: ‘Unopposed’ elected panchs on Tuesday filed a petition in the principal bench of MP High Court at Jabalpur challenging the State Election Commission (SEC) order regarding cancellation of their elections along with the panchayat polls. The High Court has given four weeks to the State government as well as the State Election Commission to reply, according to a government advocate. State Election Commission CEO BS Jamod, however, said that all election process stands cancelled as government has withdrawn the Ordinance on panchayat polls.

Advocate Rameshwar Thakur, Government lawyer in High Court, said, “ The Panchs who have been elected unopposed have filed a petition in High Court challenging the order of the election commission to cancel their election even when they have been elected unopposed. The High Court has given four weeks to the state government and SEC to reply.”

State Election Commission CEO BS Jamod said as the state government had withdrawn the Ordinance on Panchayat polls, so all process of election automatically stands cancelled.

“The panchs who have challenged the state election commission order are self-proclaimed unopposed elected. We have not issued certificates to anyone,”said Jamod.

State Election Commission (SEC) on December 28, 2021 had cancelled the process for gram panchayat elections after a Supreme Court ruling and the state government's stand that these polls should not be held without OBC reservation.

Voting was scheduled in January-February for the multi-phase elections to gram panchayats and the process of filing nominations for the first and second phases had started from December 13. The Supreme Court had stayed the OBC reservation and ordered the SEC to convert these seats into general category constituencies before holding polls.

State government had issued an ordinance which annulled the process of delimitation and reservation rotation set by the previous Congress-led government in 2019. On the basis of this ordinance, the panchayat election process was started as per the delimitation and reservation rotation of 2014. After Supreme Court intervention, State government withdrew its ordinance.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:19 PM IST