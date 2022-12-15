Madhya Pradesh: Elderly woman raped in Kamti village of Narmdapuram, accused arrested

Representative Pic |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A gruesome incident has emerged from the Kamti village of Sohagpur tehsil in Narmadapuram, where a 70-year-old woman was raped by her neighbour, the police said.

The police added that the incident took place on Tuesday evening, when the woman was alone at her home.

SDOP of Sohagpur, Madan Mohan Samar stated that the survivor is a 70-year-old woman who resides in the Kamti village of Sohagpur. He continued by saying that the woman used to reside along with her grandchildren and was alone at her home on Tuesday evening, when her neighbour, identified as Amar Singh (55), allegedly barged into her house and raped her brutally.

The survivor’s private parts began bleeding after the incident. When the bleeding did not stop until Wednesday noon, her kin rushed her to the community health centre in Sohagpur, where they learnt about the incident.

Sohagpur police were also informed, who recorded the survivor’s statements and registered a complaint against Singh under Section 376 and 450 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was taken into custody thereafter and shall be produced in the court soon, the police said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for illicit liquor trade in Narmadapuram