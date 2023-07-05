 Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Woman Mauled By Tiger, Referred To Shahdol Medical College For Treatment
Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Woman Mauled By Tiger, Referred To Shahdol Medical College For Treatment

The victim woman has sustained grievous injuries, and was rushed to the community health centre in Umaria.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger mauled an elderly woman aged 61 in the Bandhavgarh tiger reserve on Wednesday, official sources said. Sources added that the incident took place in the Manpur buffer zone. The victim woman has sustained grievous injuries, and was rushed to the community health centre in Umaria.

Later, the woman was referred to Shahdol medical college for further treatment, official sources said. Forest officials said that the woman who has sustained injuries has been identified as Bisarti Bai, a resident of Deori village of Umaria. A joint team comprising police personnel and forest officials reached the spot, after learning of the incident. Sub-divisional officer Sudhir Mishra said that the cost of the treatment of the elderly woman as well as other aid being provided to her is being ensured by the tiger reserve.

article-image
