Madhya Pradesh: Elderly street vendor suffering from financial crunch dies on road selling rolling pins

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-year-old vendor died on the streets, selling rolling pins and boards (Belan and Chakki) in Sagar on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

Though the locals claimed that Chandanlal, a resident of Keerti Stambh in Tulsi Nagar, died due to cold, police claimed that he died of cardiac arrest.

A video clip showing Chandanlal leaning on a motorbike parked behind his stall went viral on social media on Thursday.

According to reports, the body of Chandanlal was found in front of his stall, leaning on a motorbike parked behind him.

An eyewitness said that he had spotted Chandal, selling Belan and Chakki few hours ago the latter’s died.

Kotwali station in charge Satish Singh said that Chandanlal suffered cardiac arrest and died.

Chandanlal has left behind an ailing wife and a mentally challenged son to tend them. His other three sons worked as daily wagers, source said.

Congress legislator PC Sharma took to microblogging site Twitter and said, “This heartbreaking news exposes another bogus #street vendor scheme of MP government. MP government has been distributing so-called loans to vendors on footpaths and roads for several months so that they can improve their business. But the picture is contradictory. Every scheme of Shivraj government is a hoax.”

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 07:08 PM IST