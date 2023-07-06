Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Man Sustains Burns

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man sustained severe burns at his house in Onrethi area in the district on Thursday, the police said.

On hearing the yells of the man, his neighbours and relatives rushed to the kitchen where the fire broke out when the gas stove was lit.

They doused the flames and sent the critically injured man to a health centre in Porsa Tehsil from where he was referred to the district hospital.

According to reports, Rambharoshi Rawat, resident of Ornethi, was trying to light a gas stove to make tea.

In the process, the fire began to spread.

As soon as the match was struck to light the oven, the whole room caught fire. Neighbours and family members rushed to the spot after hearing the screams of Rawat.

