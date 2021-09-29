e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:04 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple murder case solved, five held

FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The police have worked out the murder of an elderly couple by arresting five accused, official sources said.

The police said that the elderly couple had been polished off with sharp-edged weapons in Pipria Khurd area under Kaisla police station on September 4.

The incident sent shockwaves through the area and the police formed a team to inquire into the incident.

The team came to know that the suspected murderers had hidden in a nearby forest.

The police surrounded the forest from all sides and took the culprits into their custody.

According to the accused, both the couple used to practise witchcraft and many people of their families had died and became ill because of that.

This was the reason that they had disposed of Pannalal Kalme and his wife Kasturi Bai.

The police also recovered the sword, the rods and the sticks used to kill the couple.

The accused are Karan Singh Korku, Bhaiyalal, Babloo, Poonam Singh and Anand.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:04 AM IST
