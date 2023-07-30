Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Attacked In Jabalpur's Posh Locality

FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of around 8 armed robbers broke into the residence of an elderly couple in the city's posh locality at approximately 4 am through the house’s window.

The elderly victims, husband and wife, faced a brutal attack at the hands of the robbers who violently assaulted them. The robbers even used a rod to assault the elderly woman.

The perpetrators fled the scene with cash, gold, silver, and other valuables, leaving the couple injured and terrified.

The targeted home is owned by Dalveer Singh Tuteja, a resident of Napier Down area. Both Singh and his wife were attacked by the miscreants.

The police have registered a case at Omati Thana and launched an investigation to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen items.

