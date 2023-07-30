 Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Attacked In Jabalpur's Posh Locality
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of around 8 armed robbers broke into the residence of an elderly couple in the city's posh locality at approximately 4 am through the house’s window.

The elderly victims, husband and wife, faced a brutal attack at the hands of the robbers who violently assaulted them. The robbers even used a rod to assault the elderly woman.

article-image

The perpetrators fled the scene with cash, gold, silver, and other valuables, leaving the couple injured and terrified.

The targeted home is owned by Dalveer Singh Tuteja, a resident of Napier Down area. Both Singh and his wife were attacked by the miscreants.

The police have registered a case at Omati Thana and launched an investigation to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen items.

article-image

