Madhya Pradesh: Eight money lenders arrested, Rs 55 lakh seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Anuppur police have arrested eight money lenders and seized Rs 55 lakh, 160 cheque books, 710 blank cheques, 225 bank pass books, 73 ATM cards, 48 PAN cards, 66 Aadhaar cards, 50 affidavits, 80 marksheets, 25 land owner books and many other documents from the accused on Tuesday, said the police official.

The state government has formed the law against the money lending to protect tribals. The SP Akhil Patel informed Free Press that police had got information that in Kotma sub division, the money lenders are targeting tribals and taking loans in their names.

The irregularities were going on in three police station areas - Bhalumad, Kotma and Ramnagar.

The SP added that an extended plan was formed to trap money lenders.

As many as 10 teams were formed in which 200 police personnel were present.

The 10 teams raided the 10 different spots in the district and arrested eight accused into the case. The two accused fled from the spot.

The case has been registered against the eight and including the two-absconding accused under section 420 and MP Loan Conservation Act, 1937. Notably, these money lenders had taken the documents from more than 500 families and every month they were extracting money from them.

The SP informed that they will organise camps in various part of the district and collect the complaints of similar nature.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:40 PM IST