Madhya Pradesh: Eight cheetahs likely to be put for public view in Febuary at Kuno National Park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long Wait of people to see Cheetahs in wild at Kuno National Park is likely to get over soon as decision to release eight cheetahs, which are currently honing up their hunting skills in their big enclosures, into the wild is likely to be taken in the month of February. Once cheetahs are released into wild, people would be able to see these majestic cheetahs.

A decision to release eight cheetahs into wild will be taken by Special Task Force of Cheetah project.

In the meantime, the strength of Cheetahs at Kuno National Park is going to increase as process to bring at least one dozen more Cheetahs is in final stage. If all thing’s move as per the plan then one dozen Cheetahs will be brought to Kuno from South Africa in the month of January 2023.

Sources at Kuno National Park said all the necessary preparations are being done at fast pace to receive one dozen more cheetahs. Already higher authorities have asked Kuno National Park officials to construct ten quarantine enclosures in which one dozen (yet to arrive) cheetahs will be kept.

Senior forest officers from Bhopal reached Kuno National Park to review the work of constructing quarantine enclosures on Wednesday and held a review meeting with Kuno officials.

They also reviewed the progress of adaptation of eight cheetahs which are now showing their real hunting skills in their big enclosures. They are often killing the spotted deer.

District Forest Officer of Kuno National Park Prakash Kumar Verma informed ‘Free Press’ that ten small quarantine enclosures have been constructed in which one dozen cheetahs, which will be brought from South Africa, will be kept.

Sources said that the matter of translocation of 12 more cheetahs from South Africa to India is getting delayed as South Africa President is yet to sign the Memorandum of Understanding. It’s being hoped that MoU would be signed shortly between the both countries.