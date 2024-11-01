 Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams

Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams

According to the scheme, there will be a 60-mark written exam and a 40-mark internal assessment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct Classes 5 and 8 exams in February and March. The State Education Centre has prepared a marking scheme and a list of project topics for these exams. According to the scheme, there will be a 60-mark written exam and a 40-mark internal assessment.

Out of the internal assessment, 20 marks are allocated to project work. For Class 5 students, projects include writing about a day spent on their family farm, discussing how they prepare for exams, choosing between city or village life for beauty, and drying five flowers to paste in a project book with descriptions.

Read Also
MP Board High School Exam From Feb 27, 2025; Higher Secondary From Feb 25, 2025; See Full Timetable...
article-image

For Class 8, project topics include creating a diary entry of a recent trip, naming and describing musical instruments, and various other activities including, Listing tools used in farming. Describing the Dussehra celebration and other festivals in their village. Writing about the most beautiful spot in their village or city.

Narrating an experience of helping someone. Discussing how one can serve the nation without joining the military. Cutting and describing images of natural disasters from old newspapers.

FPJ Shorts
HTET 2024: Registration begins on 4 November; Check Updates Here
HTET 2024: Registration begins on 4 November; Check Updates Here
UKSSSC Uttarakhand Police Constable Police Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for 2000 Constable Posts
UKSSSC Uttarakhand Police Constable Police Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for 2000 Constable Posts
'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For Performance In Item Song
'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For Performance In Item Song
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC

Gathering information about local sanitation workers. Creating a scrapbook with descriptions of five spices and five types of grains. Detailing government schemes for children with special needs and making a list of eye power measurements for 10 children and 10 elderly people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Shocker: Two Friends Attacked With Knives During Late Night Stroll To Buy Cigarettes

Bhopal Shocker: Two Friends Attacked With Knives During Late Night Stroll To Buy Cigarettes

Madhya Pradesh Youth Succumbs To Burns After Mobile Phone Slips Into Boiling Oil While Cooking & Its...

Madhya Pradesh Youth Succumbs To Burns After Mobile Phone Slips Into Boiling Oil While Cooking & Its...

Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams

Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams

Income Tax Department's Vivaad Se Vishwas Scheme 2.0 Comes Into Effect

Income Tax Department's Vivaad Se Vishwas Scheme 2.0 Comes Into Effect

Madhya Pradesh GDP To Double In 5 Years, Says Confident CM Mohan Yadav On 69th Foundation Day,...

Madhya Pradesh GDP To Double In 5 Years, Says Confident CM Mohan Yadav On 69th Foundation Day,...