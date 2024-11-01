Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct Classes 5 and 8 exams in February and March. The State Education Centre has prepared a marking scheme and a list of project topics for these exams. According to the scheme, there will be a 60-mark written exam and a 40-mark internal assessment.

Out of the internal assessment, 20 marks are allocated to project work. For Class 5 students, projects include writing about a day spent on their family farm, discussing how they prepare for exams, choosing between city or village life for beauty, and drying five flowers to paste in a project book with descriptions.

For Class 8, project topics include creating a diary entry of a recent trip, naming and describing musical instruments, and various other activities including, Listing tools used in farming. Describing the Dussehra celebration and other festivals in their village. Writing about the most beautiful spot in their village or city.

Narrating an experience of helping someone. Discussing how one can serve the nation without joining the military. Cutting and describing images of natural disasters from old newspapers.

Gathering information about local sanitation workers. Creating a scrapbook with descriptions of five spices and five types of grains. Detailing government schemes for children with special needs and making a list of eye power measurements for 10 children and 10 elderly people.