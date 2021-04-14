Madhya Pradesh: Education board postpones examinations for a month as Covid rages through state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has postponed the examination for class 10 and 12 for a month in view of Covid pandemic.

The state education board issued a written order on Wednesday in this regard and said all exams affiliated to MP Board including high school, higher secondary, diploma in preschool education and physical education have been postponed for a month.

The exams for class 10 were scheduled to begin from April 30 and class 12 exams were to start from May 1. The Board stated that decision has been taken in view of Covid pandemic and to prevent students from contracting it.

Maharashtra state education board has already announced to postpone class 10 and class 12 examinations for similar reason.