Madhya Pradesh: ‘Edu Vision’ for academics pan-India from March 15

Bhopal: A three-day ‘Sarthak Edu-Vision’ event, comprising an exhibition and conference for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, will be held at the RCPV Noronha Academy of Administration and Management between March 15 and 17.

Numerous educationists, vice-chancellors of more than 200 universities and eminent personalities from various regions will take part in the event. They will deliberate on the educational scenario of Bharat and vision for the next 50 years. The event is being organised by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC), All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Rajiv Gandhi Praudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communication.

Union minister for education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the event on March 14. Union minister for road transport, highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will be the chief guest at the valedictory function on March 17. Union minister Prahlad Patel will be special invitee. Many ministers will address the session online.

Principal chief scientific adviser to the Prime Minister K Vijayraghvan and UGC chairman Prof. DP Singh will also take part in the programme. The conference will be held on various topics related to the evolving National Education Policy, curriculum and system and methodology based on an ‘Integral Bharatiya’ vision during the event. Over 1,500 delegates from all over India are expected to attend.

Relevant central ministries, representatives of various state governments, departments, universities and institutions will display stalls showcasing activities, achievements, mission and vision at the expo. An exhibition on the Gurukul system will also be one of the main attractions. Besides, such prominent institutions as ISRO, DRDO, BARC and others will showcase their achievements.