Madhya Pradesh: Economic Offences Wing, Lokayukta like Scorpion without sting, says former minister Dr Govind Singh

BHOPAL: The Economic Offences Wing, Lokayukta are like Scorpion without sting in the state, said the former minister Dr Govind Singh in the assembly, on Monday.
These organisations have turned into tools of the government and sitting on investigations for years, said the Congress leader. And if at all they complete the probe then the state government takes years to give them permission to file charge sheets in the court against the corrupt officers, he added.
Singh asked the minister to take the action on the note sheets written by him when he was the GAD minister, “A note sheet is lying in the office against one of the chief secretaries and gather courage to take the action”.
The ex-minister was participating in discussion in the assembly on the grant demand of the general administration department, women and child development department, public health engineering, PWD and other departments.
The other Congress legislator raised the issue of MLA fund, saying that funds of minister and the Chief Minister have been raised, but not of the legislators.
Questioning the ‘good governance’, the legislator said that he had sought details of the progress report on the declaration done by the CM during the by-polls, but the department is still collecting the data, is this the ‘good governance’ of the government, he asked. The legislator also said that more than 50 per cent of the questions raised in the assembly remain unanswered.
No specification about Nirbhaya fund: The former medical education minister Vijay Laxmi Sadho stated of the 107 countries, Indian ranks 94 in handling the malnourished children, and MP stands among the lowest in country’s tally.She also added that in the WCD grant demand no specification had been made about the Nirbhaya fund.
Panse for community water supply system: Former PHE minister Sukhdev Panse raised the issue of hand pumps and their feasibility.
He said that the government should stop digging the hand pumps in the state and start working on the community water supply system. Stating that the government was cancelling all the cabinet decisions taken for the water supply in the state, the MLA said that the ‘vengeance politics is bad for the democracy’.
Govt employees’ CR to be uploaded online: The minister of state Indar Singh Parmar informed the House that now the confidential report, details of the property of all the government employees will be available online. First, the details of the secretariat will be uploaded. This decision is taken to bring transparency into the government working, Parmar said.