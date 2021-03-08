Madhya Pradesh: Economic Offences Wing, Lokayukta like Scorpion without sting, says former minister Dr Govind Singh

BHOPAL: The Economic Offences Wing, Lokayukta are like Scorpion without sting in the state, said the former minister Dr Govind Singh in the assembly, on Monday.

These organisations have turned into tools of the government and sitting on investigations for years, said the Congress leader. And if at all they complete the probe then the state government takes years to give them permission to file charge sheets in the court against the corrupt officers, he added.

Singh asked the minister to take the action on the note sheets written by him when he was the GAD minister, “A note sheet is lying in the office against one of the chief secretaries and gather courage to take the action”.

The ex-minister was participating in discussion in the assembly on the grant demand of the general administration department, women and child development department, public health engineering, PWD and other departments.

The other Congress legislator raised the issue of MLA fund, saying that funds of minister and the Chief Minister have been raised, but not of the legislators.