Madhya Pradesh: ECI yet to take call on by-poll in Joura, says JP Dhanopia, Congress election work in charge

The Election Commission of India has not taken any decision on the pending by-election on the Joura assembly seat. Along with Joura seat elections on total eight constituencies are pending and their last date of conducting the election is July 5.

The informed that the Congress party has filed the application to the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh on June 9. It was asked to specify the election dates so that the party can start their preparation and also mentioned about the People Representation Act 1951 section 151.

Dhanopia informed that the ECI has taken suggestions from Government of India and a letter of discussion was released on June 4. On May 22, the ECI has made the discussion with the CEOs about the elections.