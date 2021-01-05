Madhya Pradesh: EC sticks to its guns on strict action against use of black money in elections, gives two weeks' time to Chief Secretary

Bhopal: Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and additional chief secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora have discussed with the Chief Election Commissioner about the income-tax report on the use of black money in elections.

The Chief Election Commissioner called Bains and Rajora to his office on Tuesday to have feedback on the action the government has so far taken on his letter to the chief electoral officer.

Bains has sought two weeks' time for further action on the matter. The commission will take feedback on the government's action after two weeks.

Bains informed the commission that the Economic Offences Wing had registered preliminary inquiry on the basis of the letter written to the government through the chief electoral officer.

Bains said further action would be taken on the basis of inquiry. The commission was, however, dissatisfied with the government's action.

The commission has asked Bains to take stringent action on the use of black money in elections and register FIR in the case.