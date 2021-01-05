Madhya Pradesh: EC sticks to its guns on strict action against use of black money in elections, gives two weeks' time to Chief Secretary

Bhopal: Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and additional chief secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora have discussed with the Chief Election Commissioner about the income-tax report on the use of black money in elections.
The Chief Election Commissioner called Bains and Rajora to his office on Tuesday to have feedback on the action the government has so far taken on his letter to the chief electoral officer.
Bains has sought two weeks' time for further action on the matter. The commission will take feedback on the government's action after two weeks.
Bains informed the commission that the Economic Offences Wing had registered preliminary inquiry on the basis of the letter written to the government through the chief electoral officer.
Bains said further action would be taken on the basis of inquiry. The commission was, however, dissatisfied with the government's action.
The commission has asked Bains to take stringent action on the use of black money in elections and register FIR in the case.
In its letter, the commission had sought stern action against three four police officers, three of who belong to the Indian Police Service and another to the state service.
The commission has, however, objected to registering preliminary inquiry instead of FIR.
The government should go for next action only after registering an FIR in the case, the commission said.
In its letter, the commission sought action against three IPS officers Sanjay Mane, Sushobhon Banerjee and Madhu Kumar and an SPS officer Arun Mishra.
The preliminary inquiry registered by the Economic Offences Wing does not even consist of the names of these officers. This is the reason why the commission expressed dissatisfaction.
The commission told Bains that the inquiry should be efficiently conducted, and that there had been enough evidence in the income-tax report. The inquiry should be carried out on the basis of that.
EOW forms SIT for inquiry
The Economic Offences Wing has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the income-tax report. The team comprises deputy superintendent of police Shyamdas Nair, inspector Manish Rai, Pankaj Gautam and Manisha Dubey. It has been asked to inquire into the matter on the basis of preliminary evidence. Therefore, it will probe against the four police officers on the basis of proof. The team has been set up after the chief secretary's talks with the Chief Election Commissioner. The income-tax report will be the basis of the inquiry.
