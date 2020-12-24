Madhya Pradesh: EC calls CS, Union Home Secy on Jan 5

BHOPAL: Action likely to be taken on the Income-Tax report sent to the government by the Election Commission has stirred up a hornet’s nest in the state.

Angry about lack of action on the report, the commission has called the Chief Secretary and the Union Home Secretary on January 5 to discuss the issue.

The commission has also asked both of them to bring the action-taken report.

The report consists of the names of three IPS officers and a state police service officer who allegedly kept crores of rupees at their residences during the election.

The report also contains the information that they had given lakhs of rupees to the Congress.

The commission has asked the Chief Secretary and the Union Home Secretary to take action against these people.

The commission has also asked the Economic Offences

Wing to inquiry into the matter as it is related to financial crime.

The state government has, however, yet to take action on the matter. The government is getting the report studied through appropriate authorities so that action can be taken on it.

Besides containing the names of three IPS officers and that of one from the state services, the report comprises the names of 64 legislators belonging of the Congress that was ruling the state then.

Apart from that, it includes the names of senior Congress leaders and IPS officers who were involved in money transaction.

The government wants to sift through the report and take action only after that, but the commission has stuck to its guns over the immediate action on the report.

The government has to take action before January 5 or furnish the reasons to the commission for not taking action on it.

Calling of two senior officers by the commission has caused worry to the government.