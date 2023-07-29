Madhya Pradesh: Easterlies Come In Way Of Rainfall In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district has yet to receive proper rainfall in the current monsoon because of easterlies. According to reports, easterlies have disturbed the monsoonal clouds. If it does not rain soon, the crops will dry.

The weather office says it may rain in 48 hours because of low pressure in Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Teel (sesame), Moong (green gram), Urad (black gram), groundnut and soy bean crops are growing. Such crops need water.

According to weatherman RS Parihar, there is a circulation over Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, which may cause rainfall in 48 hours. Nevertheless, easterlies may disturb the rain clouds. Weather office further said if the direction of winds changed in a day or two, there would be rainfall.

Farmers May Use Water Bodies: DDA

Deputy director of agriculture BP Sutrakar said he had visited different parts of the district. The condition of Kharif crops is good, but delayed rainfall may damage the crops, he said. Sutrakar has advised to farmers to use the water bodies to irrigate their crops.