 Madhya Pradesh: Easterlies Come In Way Of Rainfall In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Easterlies Come In Way Of Rainfall In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Easterlies Come In Way Of Rainfall In Chhatarpur

Delayed rain may damage Kharif crops.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Easterlies Come In Way Of Rainfall In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district has yet to receive proper rainfall in the current monsoon because of easterlies. According to reports, easterlies have disturbed the monsoonal clouds. If it does not rain soon, the crops will dry.

The weather office says it may rain in 48 hours because of low pressure in Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Teel (sesame), Moong (green gram), Urad (black gram), groundnut and soy bean crops are growing. Such crops need water.

According to weatherman RS Parihar, there is a circulation over Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, which may cause rainfall in 48 hours. Nevertheless, easterlies may disturb the rain clouds. Weather office further said if the direction of winds changed in a day or two, there would be rainfall.

Read Also
Bhopal: Mahendra Verma Is UCI Lawyers’ Welfare Association Prez
article-image

Farmers May Use Water Bodies: DDA

Deputy director of agriculture BP Sutrakar said he had visited different parts of the district. The condition of Kharif crops is good, but delayed rainfall may damage the crops, he said. Sutrakar has advised to farmers to use the water bodies to irrigate their crops.

Read Also
MP: Mayor’s Representative Inspects Pitrichhaya Park To Be Opened Tomorrow In Sagar
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Third Anniversary Of NEP 2020 Organised At KVS Narmadapuram

MP: Third Anniversary Of NEP 2020 Organised At KVS Narmadapuram

MP: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Holds Check-Up Camp For SBI Pensioners

MP: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Holds Check-Up Camp For SBI Pensioners

Madhya Pradesh: Easterlies Come In Way Of Rainfall In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Easterlies Come In Way Of Rainfall In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Bulk Drug Park To Come Up In Lalitpur Soon

Madhya Pradesh: Bulk Drug Park To Come Up In Lalitpur Soon

Madhya Pradesh: Speaker Interacts With People In Devtalab, Rewa

Madhya Pradesh: Speaker Interacts With People In Devtalab, Rewa