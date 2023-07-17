Madhya Pradesh: DY Commissioner Meets Health Officials | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In order to take feedback on cleaning arrangements being made in all wards by Dewas Municipal Corporation (DMC), deputy commissioner of finance Puneet Shukla chaired a meeting with in-charges and sub-inspectors of municipal corporation’s health department in the corporation meeting hall and gave necessary guidelines.

The deputy commissioner guided all the in-charges and ward inspectors present in the meeting to take feedback from residents on entire cleaning arrangements being made in their respective wards and instructions were also given to remove any kind of problem in the cleaning work immediately.

Sanitation nodal officer Saurabh Tripathi, health officer Jitendra Sisodia, deputy engineer Mushahid Hanfi, Chandan Soni, Vishal Joshi from SBM, sanitation inspector Bhushan Pawar, Omprakash Pathrod and all ward in-charges and inspectors were present in the meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)