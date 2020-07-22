Madhya Pradesh: Dweller of house in village to be given ownership right, decides state government

BHOPAL: The state cabinet has decided to give ownership right of a house to the person who lives in it.
According to home minister Narottam Mishra, many people have been living in villages for years, but they do not have any documents or registry papers of the houses they reside.
Such people will be given ownership of their houses so that they may get loans and other facilities, he said.
Mishra made the above statement at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.
The cabinet also decided to appoint Phalguni Pal, daughter of late inspector Yashwant Pal and Sushma, wife of late inspector Devendra Kumar Chandravanshi on compassionate ground. They will be appointed as sub-inspectors.
The Cabinet also approved the implementation of a weather-based produce insurance scheme for horticulture crops from the Kharif season of 2020-21 to Rabi season of 2022-23 under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme.
The manufacturing units with a capital investment of more than Rs 25 crore will be recognised as mega level industrial bodies in garment sector under the Industrial Promotion Policy, 2014.
The cabinet also decided to increase the limit of minimum capital investment to avail the benefits of investment promotion assistance. The will be done under expansion and diversification in the mega level fixed manufacturing units of capital investment of Rs 25 crore in plant and machinery.
The industries include food processing, biotechnology, herbal and minor forest produce and IT projects.
The Cabinet has decided to increase the stamp duty levied under the Indian Stamp Act to a maximum of Rs 50 for getting loans from banks under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana and the Gramin Path Vyavasayi Uthhan Yojana launched by the state government for street vendors in rural areas.
