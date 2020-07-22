Madhya Pradesh: Dweller of house in village to be given ownership right, decides state government

BHOPAL: The state cabinet has decided to give ownership right of a house to the person who lives in it.

According to home minister Narottam Mishra, many people have been living in villages for years, but they do not have any documents or registry papers of the houses they reside.

Such people will be given ownership of their houses so that they may get loans and other facilities, he said.

Mishra made the above statement at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.

The cabinet also decided to appoint Phalguni Pal, daughter of late inspector Yashwant Pal and Sushma, wife of late inspector Devendra Kumar Chandravanshi on compassionate ground. They will be appointed as sub-inspectors.