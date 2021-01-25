Madhya Pradesh: Dry north-west winds lead to fall in night temperature across state

Bhopal: Dry winds blowing from north-west side caused drop in night temperature on Sunday night in western parts of state. Drop was recorded up to 5 degrees Celsius.
Guna recorded drop of 4.9 degrees in night temperature and settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius. Dhar recorded drop of 3.9 degrees and settled at 7 degrees.
Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees after marginal rise of temperature. Fog occurred in the morning, which reduced visibility and restricted fall in temperature. Indore recorded minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius after drop of 0.6 degree.
Pachmarhi recorded minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.4 degrees. Shajapur recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.9 degrees. Khandwa and Rajgarh recorded drop of 2 degrees each. Khandwa recorded minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius and Rajgarh recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 2 degrees.
In eastern region, Umaria recorded drop of 1.7 degrees and settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius while Naugaon recorded rise of 3.5 degrees and settled at 12 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded night temperature of 9 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.2 degrees.
