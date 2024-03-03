Madhya Pradesh: Drunk Man Hacks Mother To Death, Arrested

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old alcoholic man hacked his mother to death after having an argument with her in Dahegaon village in Balaghat district on Saturday night. Though he attempted to flee, he was caught by police. According to police, the man who killed his mother is Pardeshi Malgam, a daily wager.

He and his younger brother Subhash lived with their mother Janabai Malgam (65). On Saturday night, Pardeshi came home drunk. He had an argument with his mother who reprimanded him. Pardeshi, in a fit of rage, attacked Janabai with a sharp-edged weapon.

She bled profusely and died on the spot. The police booked him under Section 302 of IPC and sent him to jail. His neighbours told police he tried to commit suicide by jumping into a well.

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Sit-Ins Farmers Block Chhatarpur-Lavkushnagar Road, Demand Aid

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Irked by heavy rain and hail that damaged their crops in villages in Chhatarpur district, the farmers from Maharajpur and Rajnagar tehsil blocked Chhatarpur-Lavkushnagar Road for nearly two hours on Sunday, leading to a traffic jam in the area, the police said.

They demanded financial aid from state government. The Lavkushnagar SDM, Rajnagar MLA Arvind Pateriya assured the protesting farmers that state government would provide financial aid. In another incident, six peacocks died due to heavy rain in Naand village in Chhatarpur district. No forest official came to remove carcasses.