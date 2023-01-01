Madhya Pradesh: Drive to check law and order on New Year eve

FP Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The police conducted a special drive on New Year eve on Saturday to keep the law-and-order situation in check. The campaign was led by Narmadapuram SDOP Parag Saini. The police inspected the hotels and dhabas. Along with this, people riding two-wheelers and four-wheelers were checked to prevent drunk driving. The in-charge of Kotwali police station Vikram Rajak, Dehat police station in-charge Sanjay Chouksey constituted police teams. Those found driving their vehicles in an inebriated condition were penalised, while miscreants who had congregated at public places to create nuisance were moved away out by the police.