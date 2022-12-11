Madhya Pradesh: Drive launched to curb violence against women in Gwalior

Representative Image | Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Following the orders of Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gwalior, Amit Sanghi, an awareness campaign to curb violence against women is going on in the city, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that awareness was being spread in this regard at public places and educational institutions of Gwalior.

The Gwalior police stated that city superintendent of police Lashkar Shiyaaz and other police officials reached the Government Gorakhi Girls higher secondary college on Saturday. The police officials apprised the school students of their legal rights.

In addition to this, the girl students of the school were informed of the police helpline numbers 100 and 112 and were suggested to contact on the said numbers in emergency situations. “If any student observes domestic violence, mental or physical harassment, lewd comments on women, molestation or any crimes against women, the same must be brought to the notice of police, kin and teachers,” CSP Shiyaaz said.

In the end, girl students were enlightened about good touch and bad touch. School staff and police officials were present in large numbers.