Madhya Pradesh: Double-engine government of Modi, Chouhan committed to benefit poor, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the double-engine government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan is committed to work for the welfare of the poor.

He made the statement at the inauguration of Shabri Mahakumbh of the Kol community in Satna on Friday.

The Congress came to power only for 15 months, but they stopped all the welfare schemes launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the tribal people.

Nevertheless, when the BJP government led by Chouhan returned to power, it restored all the welfare schemes. Shah urged the tribal people to vote for the BJP again to strengthen the hands of Modi.

Shah said Modi made the daughter of a poor man from a tribal community the President of India.

During the inauguration of Satna Medical College, Shah said the BJP would form governments in the Centre as well as in Madhya Pradesh with two-third majority.

At a function held for the tribal people in Jabalpur, Chouhan told him to make 14 announcements, but he thought if the government had reneged on those promises, the tribal people would catch hold of him, Shah said. Nevertheless, that did not happen, as the Shivraj-led government had fulfilled all the promises, the Union Home Minister said.

Kol women to get Rs 1K, plot

Even Pakistan wishes if it had a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

It was the Prime Minister who had stopped the war between Russia and Ukraine and brought Indian students back to the country, he said.

Both Modi and Amit Shah worked for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, repealing Article 370 from Kashmir and Tin Talaq, Chouhan said.

Chouhan further said that women belonging to Kol community would be given Rs 1,000 a month and that the amount was being given to the women of Baiga, Bharia and Sahria tribes.

Apart from that, the people of the Kol community will be given plots for building houses and their youths given loans for starting business, Chouhan said.

Read Also Bhopal: Uma to honour Shivraj for closing Ahatas