Madhya Pradesh: Donkeys on the Streets! NSUI's Unconventional Protest Against Scam In Patwari Recruitment | FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) took to the streets to denounce alleged malpractices in the recently conducted Patwari recruitment exam.

Expressing their concerns, NSUI activists paraded "donkeys" to symbolize their discontent with the selection process for tehsil offices.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Viral Video Showed Incompetent Exam Toppers

The protest comes in the wake of a viral video that exposed the lack of competence displayed by the exam topper in answering even the most basic questions related to the exam.

Citing the viral video as evidence, NSUI claims that the Patwari recruitment exam has been ruined by significant irregularities, pointing to a possible scam behind the scenes.

The organization is urging authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure a fair and unbiased recruitment process.