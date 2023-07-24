 Madhya Pradesh: Donkeys on the Streets! NSUI's Unconventional Protest Against Scam In Patwari Recruitment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Donkeys on the Streets! NSUI's Unconventional Protest Against Scam In Patwari Recruitment

Madhya Pradesh: Donkeys on the Streets! NSUI's Unconventional Protest Against Scam In Patwari Recruitment

The organization is urging authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure a fair and unbiased recruitment process.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Donkeys on the Streets! NSUI's Unconventional Protest Against Scam In Patwari Recruitment | FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) took to the streets to denounce alleged malpractices in the recently conducted Patwari recruitment exam.

Expressing their concerns, NSUI activists paraded "donkeys" to symbolize their discontent with the selection process for tehsil offices.

Read Also
MP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Jabalpur Candidates Take To Street Over Irregularities In Selection...
article-image

Viral Video Showed Incompetent Exam Toppers

The protest comes in the wake of a viral video that exposed the lack of competence displayed by the exam topper in answering even the most basic questions related to the exam.

Citing the viral video as evidence, NSUI claims that the Patwari recruitment exam has been ruined by significant irregularities, pointing to a possible scam behind the scenes.

The organization is urging authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure a fair and unbiased recruitment process.

Read Also
Jabalpur: Woman patwari commits suicide
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Donkeys on the Streets! NSUI's Unconventional Protest Against Scam In Patwari...

Madhya Pradesh: Donkeys on the Streets! NSUI's Unconventional Protest Against Scam In Patwari...

MP: Kharge Demands Strict Action Against Accused For Smearing Dalit Man's Face With Excreta, Says...

MP: Kharge Demands Strict Action Against Accused For Smearing Dalit Man's Face With Excreta, Says...

Bhopal: Newly-Wed Woman Hangs Self Just Four Days After Marriage, Probe Underway

Bhopal: Newly-Wed Woman Hangs Self Just Four Days After Marriage, Probe Underway

Radio Collars Of 6 Cheetahs At KNP Removed For Health Examination: Forest officials

Radio Collars Of 6 Cheetahs At KNP Removed For Health Examination: Forest officials

MP Weather Update: IMD Issues High Alert As Heavy Rainfall Hits Indore, Ratlam & 10 Other Districts

MP Weather Update: IMD Issues High Alert As Heavy Rainfall Hits Indore, Ratlam & 10 Other Districts