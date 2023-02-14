Madhya Pradesh: Doning saffron scarf, Hindu Sena quizzes young couples celebrating Valentine's Day in Gwalior

FP Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chanting 'Jai Shree Ram', Hindu organisations, in Gwalior, visited parks, fort and secluded places keeping a watch over young couples and newly-weds celebrating Valentine's Day on Tuesday.

After paying homage to martyrs of 2019 Pulwama attack, Hindu Sena took out a rally to protest Valentine's, said Divisional Convenor of Hindu Sena, Mukesh Pal. During their rally, they caught several couples celebrating the day of love and quizzed them.

Doning a saffron scarf, Hindu Sena's Pal said that young generation is blinded by the western civilization. "We saw many youngsters celebrating the day. We explained it to them that Valentine's is not part of our culture. Clearly, our thoughts did not match with the youths initially. But, when we explained it to them, they agreed and left for their respective home," he added.

