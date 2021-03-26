Madhya Pradesh: Domestic violence to be treated as heinous crime, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is worried about the incidents in which men have severed the hands of their wives in the past fortnight. Chouhan directed the officials concerned to treat such incidents of domestic violence as “heinous crimes”. He told the director-general police that, since such incidents were not simple ones, they should be treated as “heinous crimes”.

Chouhan further said that those who were involved in severing the hands of their wives would be punished immediately. Such cases would be sent to the fast-track courts for trial, he said, adding that such incidents, besides being violent, were a betrayal of the family and of society. Since such incidents damaged the institution of marriage, they were not normal ones, he said.

According to Chouhan, those who are involved in such cases are generally tried under Section 307 of the IPC, but stricter rules will be made to deal with such incidents. “It seems that we’re still living in an era of barbarism. Besides making stricter rules, the government plans to launch an awareness campaign,” he said.

After Bhopal, other incidents in which men chopped off the hands of their wives took place in Sagar and Betul. When those men severed the hands of their wives, they were in drunken state. They committed such crimes, because they suspected the character of their wives. All these three women are being treated in Hamidia Hospital in the state capital.