Madhya Pradesh: Doctors reminisce scary night of Bhopal gas tragedy, share stories

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The youths discussed stories of pain and struggle of 38 years of Bhopal gas tragedy in an event named Rubaru on Sunday.

During discussion, Dr Satpathy recalled the gas tragedy, saying, "That night, my senior doctor told me to get to the mortuary early as there was need for more people. When I raeched there, I saw many bodies lying there. At that time, there were only three doctors in the mortuary, and it was not possible to conduct post-mortem on all of them alone. So, we enlisted the assistance of final year medical students and interns."

He further said that the tragedy was so terrible that people were falling down from Taj-ul- Masjid, moaning and dying. Even those who were reaching hospital were not getting treatment because no one knew how to treat it. Our dean Dr Loya called at the factory and asked several times, "Which gas is this?"

Speaking about the struggle of the victims and the negligence of the government, social activist Rachna Dhingra said that the behaviour of the government towards victims was disappointing. The government demanded money from the company without asking any victim, and made an out-of-court settlement at one-seventh of its demand.

Read Also Bhopal: Minor held for stabbing man over dispute