Madhya Pradesh: Doctors missing in primary health center in Jabalpur, stray dog lives in hospital

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The doctors were missing from the primary health center of Chargawan, Jabalpur and stray dogs were living in the hospital. The patients kept waiting for more than an hour for the doctors at the centers.

Netaram Rajak, a local resident said that four doctors were appointed in the hospital but they barely know arrival and departure time of the doctors. The doctors would left the hospital open without informing anyone and went out of the hospital. Even patients and common people of the villages did not see several employees of the hospital till date.

Another resident Kiran Patel says that she has been suffering from ill and waiting for the doctors. But doctors were not available in the hospital. Only the gates were opened but staff are not available.

Around 65,000 populations of 84 villages are dependent on the one and only Chargawan primary health center. But the villagers are facing trouble because of the absence of doctors and staff. If anyone fell ill here, then they have to rushed to 40 kilometers away Jabalpur for their treatment.

There is also a facility of pathology lab in the health center and three technicians have been appointed for it. But those technicians got their appointment attached with the pathology labs in the Jabalpur city. Because of which labs of the center were closed and machine were kept unused.

At the same time, when Free Press tried to contact health officials, the official only said that he would look into the matter and hanged the call.

(with input from Shiv Choubey)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:06 PM IST