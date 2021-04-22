Madhya Pradesh: Doctors in Bhopal visit non-Covid patients at home

Bhopal: The surge in Covid-19 cases across the state has created panic even among patients suffering from other diseases.

They are not able to find any doctor for consultation or any bed in the hospitals in case their condition worsens.

A few doctors and medics in Bhopal have taken an initiative to make home visits to such patients.

Dr Deepti Bhargava said she has been doing home consultations for past two days and has visited over a dozen patients.

She said she is consulting the Covid-19 patients online so that she can negate the chances of her spreading infection among her non-Covid patients.