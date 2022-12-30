Madhya Pradesh: District Panchayat member abuses Secretary, video goes viral

FP Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of District Panchayat member Mala Mausi from Reethi tehsil area is going viral. In the video, one can see District Panchayat member Mala Mausi at Kaina Gram Panchayat of Reethi District Panchayat reviewing the work of deepening the pond.

During the pond inspection, Mala Mausi asked the labourers how much wages they were getting. After listening to the low wages given to workers, Mala Mausi got angry and started abusing the secretary. Mala Mausi is also talking about beating the secretary in the video.

After the video went viral, Gahoi Prasad Pandey, secretary of Gram Panchayat Kena, said that there is resentment among the secretaries of the district and also complained about the matter to the police station in-charge and CEO of District Panchayat.