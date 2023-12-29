Madhya Pradesh: District Panchayat Head Polls Put Off, Two Cong Members Join BJP | Representational Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two Congress-backed members of the district Panchayat joined the BJP on Friday before the election of the district Panchayat chairman on Saturday. The Panchayat members who joined the BJP were Raju Rajput and Rukhsar Anas Khan, sources said.

They took the BJP membership in the presence of Vidisha MP Ramakant Malviya, minister Karan Singh Verma and other senior leaders of the party. Immediately after their joining the BJP, the election for the post of Panchayat chairman which was to be held on Saturday was put off.

As the election was to be held at the auditorium of the district Panchayat, the district administration was ready to hold it. The Congress organisation sent two observers, former legislator PC Sharma and present MLA of the party RK Dogne, reached to Sehore and interacted with the party-supported members of the Panchayat.

Raju Rajput was seen as party’s candidate for the post of chairman, but since he joined the BJP, the political electoral equations have completely changed.

Chief executive officer of district Panchayat, Ashish Tiwari, said that the election was put off due to some unavoidable circumstances. After both the Congress- supported members joined the BJP, Sharma and Dogne issued a statement saying that the ruling party had adopted undemocratic ways to break the Congress, fearing the defeat of its candidate.