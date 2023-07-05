Madhya Pradesh: District Morena Additional Collector Listens To 150 Grievances

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The public hearing was conducted in the collectorate office of Morena on Tuesday, official sources said. As many as 150 grievances were put forth before the additional collector of Morena, Narottam Bhargava during this, who listened to all of them and directed the officials concerned to resolve them.

Rameshwar Dayal Sharma from Ambah town of Morena presented his grievance for the removal of encroachments from his land, while a resident of Porsa, Natthilaal Mahaur, demanded to get the encroachments removed from the main road in the town. Other persons who participated in the public hearing to present their respective grievances were Chandan Singh from Himmatgarh village of Morena, Banwari Jatav and many others.

Cases pertaining to registry of land, encroachments, ration card issues, labour card grievances, appointment on compassionate grounds and scholarship were kept forth in the public hearing. After patiently listening to all the grievances, additional district magistrate Bhargava directed the sub-divisional magistrate Bhupendra Kushwaha to get all of them resolved with immediate effect.

In the public hearing, joint collector RB Nadia, SDM Kushwaha, deputy collector Neena Gaur, officials of all the departments as well as administrative officials were present in thick numbers.

