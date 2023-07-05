 Madhya Pradesh: District Morena Additional Collector Listens To 150 Grievances
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: District Morena Additional Collector Listens To 150 Grievances

Madhya Pradesh: District Morena Additional Collector Listens To 150 Grievances

Morena additional collector listens to 150 grievances in public hearing

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The public hearing was conducted in the collectorate office of Morena on Tuesday, official sources said. As many as 150 grievances were put forth before the additional collector of Morena, Narottam Bhargava during this, who listened to all of them and directed the officials concerned to resolve them.

Read Also
MP: 8 Inmates Escape From Juvenile Home In Morena
article-image

Rameshwar Dayal Sharma from Ambah town of Morena presented his grievance for the removal of encroachments from his land, while a resident of Porsa, Natthilaal Mahaur, demanded to get the encroachments removed from the main road in the town. Other persons who participated in the public hearing to present their respective grievances were Chandan Singh from Himmatgarh village of Morena, Banwari Jatav and many others.

Cases pertaining to registry of land, encroachments, ration card issues, labour card grievances, appointment on compassionate grounds and scholarship were kept forth in the public hearing. After patiently listening to all the grievances, additional district magistrate Bhargava directed the sub-divisional magistrate Bhupendra Kushwaha to get all of them resolved with immediate effect.

In the public hearing, joint collector RB Nadia, SDM Kushwaha, deputy collector Neena Gaur, officials of all the departments as well as administrative officials were present in thick numbers.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Timely Action By Cops Stops Honour Killing In Morena
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Fail To Book Slots For Selling Moong

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Fail To Book Slots For Selling Moong

Madhya Pradesh: Energy Minister Urges People To Practise Yoga

Madhya Pradesh: Energy Minister Urges People To Practise Yoga

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Workers Given Tipoff On How To Manage Booths

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Workers Given Tipoff On How To Manage Booths

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Getting Ready To Sow Seeds Of New Crops

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Getting Ready To Sow Seeds Of New Crops

Madhya Pradesh: Firm Installs Mobile Tower Without Land Owner’s Nod

Madhya Pradesh: Firm Installs Mobile Tower Without Land Owner’s Nod