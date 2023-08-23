 Madhya Pradesh: District Hospital Begins Patient Satisfaction Survey
Madhya Pradesh: District Hospital Begins Patient Satisfaction Survey

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The district hospital has launched patient satisfaction survey from this month to see whether people are getting proper treatment or not.

As part of the drive, the mobile phone numbers and names of the patients who visit the maternity ward of the hospital for treatment.

The chief superintendent of the hospital and the employees of the help desk take feedback from the patients on the services provided by the hospital.

If there is any negative feedback from the patients, their problems are immediately solved, official sources said.

According to sources, the name, mobile number and address of each patient is written on the chit that they get at the time of registration at the hospital. Such records are kept in the hospital.

In the evening, the patients are called up and asked to give their feedback on the services of the hospital.

The hospital management also provided mobile phones to a few patients at the trauma centre and at the maternity ward.

Civil surgeon Dr Praveer Gupta said patients’ feedback was being taken on the services provided by the hospital.

Three things are asked to the patients – cleanliness, behaviour of the staff and availability of medicines. 

If there is any problem, it is immediately solved, Dr Gupta said.

If there is any shortcoming or the patients are not satisfied, the hospital management examines it every week, he said.

