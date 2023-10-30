Madhya Pradesh: District Collector Visits Polling Booths On Bicycle

Photo Credit: herocycles.com

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A cycle rally was organised in the district with an objective to spread voting awareness ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

The district election officer and collector Anurag Verma paid a visit to polling booths in the town on bicycle, especially the ones that register below average voting during all elections. Some such polling booths are located in Rajendra Nagar, Dhawari, Premnagar and Krishna Nagar.

Sources said that he urged all the voters to cast their vote on November 17 in Assembly elections 2023. District panchayat CEO and nodal officer Dr Parikshit Jhade, Satna municipal commissioner Abhishek Gehlot, assistant nodal officer Saurabh Singh, assistant director Shyam Kishore Dwivedi were also present.