Madhya Pradesh: Dissenting voices emerge within BJP over cabinet expansion

BHOPAL: The voices of discontent in the Madhya Pradesh BJP have become louder after two ministers were sworn-in during the cabinet expansion by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Ajay Vishnoi, a former minister and BJP MLA from Jabalpur, took a dig at the government for neglecting the Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions and said "these two regions cannot fly high but only flutter". The Congress also took potshots at the ruling BJP.

The third expansion of the state cabinet took place on Sunday and two BJP MLAs -- Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silawat -- were sworn in as cabinet ministers. There were many other contenders in the fray touted to get a cabinet berth but were not inducted.

Regarding the cabinet expansion, former minister Vishnoi tweeted, "Mahakaushal can no longer fly high, it can only flutter! The cabinet expansion in Madhya Pradesh has taken place . Every other second BJP MLA from Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal and the Malwa regions has become a minister. Every third BJP MLA from Sagar and Shahdol division is a minister today."

Pointing out the neglect of the Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions, Vishnoi tweeted, "One of the 13 BJP MLAs of Mahakaushal and one of the 18 BJP MLAs in Rewa division have had the privilege of becoming a state minister. The Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions could only 'flap their wings but cannot fly high'. These two regions will have to remain happy now, have to keep on flattering. Congratulations... "