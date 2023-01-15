Madhya Pradesh: Dissatisfied with shock absorbers, youth sets brand new bike on fire in Gwalior

Dissatisfied with shock absorbers, youth sets brand new bike on fire in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth set his new bike on fire after pouring petrol on it in front of the agency from where he bought the bike on Sunday afternoon. The youth was apparently dissatisfied with the bike agency and burnt his bike as a mark of protest.

The act pulled by the youth named Sanjeev Khan at the City Center crossroad caused the traffic to stop at both sides of the intersection and developed a stampede-like situation.

People present there were afraid that the bike’s petrol tank might burst because of the fire. However, the bike turned into ashes without any blast. After setting the bike on fire, Khan and his accomplice fled the scene.

Bought new bike five days ago

Sanjeev Khan had bought a new bike 5 days ago from a bike agency located in City Centre. However, the bike’s shock absorbers were making noise. To resolve this problem, Khan came to the agency several times and explained the problem to the employee. However, the agency employees could not resolve the problem.

Khan again came to the agency with his bike on Sunday but, to no avail. Angry over this, he parked the bike in front of the agency and set it on fire.

Fire Brigade didn't reach on time

Though a fire brigade station is situated near the spot where the incident took place, no fire extinguishing vehicle reached the spot on time, even after the eyewitness reported the incident. Finally, people themselves managed to extinguish the fire. Police, however were present at the spot.