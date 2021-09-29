Madhya Pradesh: Discoms' outsourced workers return to work after minister’s assurance

BHOPAL: Following assurance given by state energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, the outsourced workers of called off their strike on Wednesday. The outsourced workers of state-run electricity distribution companies were on strike to press for their demands. The strike affected consumers in rural areas most where the electricity supply was hit.

They have demanded regularisation of service, bonus, salaries etc. The minister assured the employees that the government will take a favourable decision. The employees decided to join work after minister’s assurance on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 08:05 PM IST