Madhya Pradesh: Director of Jabalpur City Hospital held in fake Remdesivir scam

BHOPAL: Director of Jabalpur City Hospital Sarabjeet Mokha has been arrested for his involvement in the fake Remdesivir injection scam. The administration is set to take action against Mokha under the National Security Act. Action will also be taken against Devesh Chourasia and Sapan Jain for their involvement in the scam.
Superintendent of police in Jabalpur Siddharth Bahuguna has set up an 18-member special investigation team on the recommendations of senior superintendent of police Rohit Kashawni. The police have begun to grill Mokha, but he is yet to admit his connection with the scam.
Mokha spared no efforts to evade arrest. Initially, he gave a wide berth to being arrested on the pretext of a minor cardiac arrest. He was on the run for some time after the incident came to light. Doctors were called to the police hospital to examine Mokha to know whether he had been afflicted with Covid-19. As he did not test positive for Covid-19, he was arrested.
Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha urged the director-general of police to publicise the names of those who had been given the fake Remdesivir jabs. The accused in the case must pay compensation to these people. The police have begun to probe how many fake Remdesivir vials were brought to the state after the second wave of Covid-19 spread. He wanted to know the names of the hospitals which had been provided with the fake Remdesivir vials. Tankha asked how many people had been given the shots of the fake injection and how many of them had died. The police are also investigating these aspects of the scam.
Fake medicines sellers to get life term: HM
Home minister Narottam Mishra has said those who are selling fake medicines should be given life term and the government is mulling over it. He also said the government had sought the law departmentís advice to formulate an Act to deal with those who were involved in selling fake medicines and injections. The government is also making a law for confiscating the properties of those unscrupulous traders who are playing with human lives.
