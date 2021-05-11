Madhya Pradesh: Director of Jabalpur City Hospital held in fake Remdesivir scam

BHOPAL: Director of Jabalpur City Hospital Sarabjeet Mokha has been arrested for his involvement in the fake Remdesivir injection scam. The administration is set to take action against Mokha under the National Security Act. Action will also be taken against Devesh Chourasia and Sapan Jain for their involvement in the scam.

Superintendent of police in Jabalpur Siddharth Bahuguna has set up an 18-member special investigation team on the recommendations of senior superintendent of police Rohit Kashawni. The police have begun to grill Mokha, but he is yet to admit his connection with the scam.

Mokha spared no efforts to evade arrest. Initially, he gave a wide berth to being arrested on the pretext of a minor cardiac arrest. He was on the run for some time after the incident came to light. Doctors were called to the police hospital to examine Mokha to know whether he had been afflicted with Covid-19. As he did not test positive for Covid-19, he was arrested.