Madhya Pradesh: Director of BHRC group apprises of ways to save road accident victims

Representative Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Director of Bharati Hospital and Research Centre Dr Vishal Singh Baghel has informed about the ways to save lives of people who meet with grievous road accidents. Dr Baghel told the media that road accident rate had been soaring and those who meet with accidents often die due to lack of timely treatment. Baghel, who is also the president of Reliable Social Welfare Society, has said that the society has started an initiative named, Main Bhi Devdoot. Under it, people will be advised to take road accident victims to hospitals so that they receive primary treatment, and their lives can be saved. He said passers-by, on spotting a grievous accident and the victims of the same, should not click pictures of them, or record videos. Instead, they must call an ambulance immediately or take them to nearby hospital.