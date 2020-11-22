Madhya Pradesh: Direct state govt to hold 10-day assembly session, Congress MLA Govind Singh appeals Governor

BHOPAL: Former minister Dr Govind Singh has appealed to Governor Anandiben Patel to call Vidhan Sabha session and take legal action if state government avoids it. He wrote a letter to this effect on Sunday. Dr Singh asked Governor to direct state government to hold 10-day session as early as possible.

In the recently concluded by-elections, BJP won 19 out of 28 assembly seats. Congress party won nine seats. An assembly session is needed to run government business while Opposition needs it to raise issues of public concern. In the letter to Governor, Dr Singh said people’s voice has not been heard for in last eight months. He said if markets, cinemas can remain open, then why can’t assembly session be held.

He added that in 15th state assembly, only seven sessions were held, five during Congress government led by chief minister Kamal Nath and two by BJP government led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He alleged that one of the two last sessions was conducted for nine minutes and the other concluded in one-and-a-half hours. “It is a mockery of democracy. Government even failed to conduct speaker’s election in two sessions,” he added. Dr Singh alleged that three ministers who lost bypolls have retained their posts but chief minister lacks nerve to ask for their resignations.