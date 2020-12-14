Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh to select mayor candidate for Bhopal Municipal Corporation

BHOPAL: Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh is going to select the mayoral candidate for Bhopal Municipal Corporation. The Congress party has taken the leap and has announced the names of the in-charge for the local bodies’ elections.
Elections to 407 local bodies are scheduled in the state and will, probably, be held in the first quarter of 2021. The organisational in-charge and state vice-president Chandra Prabash Shekhar informed the media on Monday about the Congress party’s preparation for the local bodies’ elections. He added that the elections would be contested under the leadership of former chief minister Kamal Nath. The leaders are not upset with the results of the by-elections that did not favour the party. They have started their preparations to give a setback to the BJP in the elections.
Shekhar said that the party had appointed the candidate selection committee, which would choose the candidate for the election.
For the mayoral post, the DCC president will be the chairman of the committee and, among the members will be the Lok Sabha candidate or the MP of 2019, MLAs and candidates of the district, Leader of the Opposition in the municipal corporation, including district presidents of the Youth Congress Seva Dal, NSUI women Congress and nominated member from the PCC.
State in-charge Mukul Vasnik will be on a state tour from December 16 to 19. He is going to visit Bhopal, Sagar, Jabalpur and Rewa and discuss with the party office-bearers the election strategy.
Shekhar said that the party would focus on urban infrastructure, such as roads, drains, employment, bazaars, slums and other issues.
For Nagar Palika & Nagar Parishad
The city Congress president will be the chairperson of the committee and the members will be the Lok Sabha candidate or the MP of 2019, MLAs and the candidates of the area, including the presidents of the Block Congress Seva Dal, women’s Congress and NSUI presidents and PCC-nominated members.
AICC has appointed in-charges for polls
* Dr Sushanshu Tripathi will hold the responsibility of Bhopal, Shivpuri, Guna, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Sheopur, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen and Ashoknagar districts
* Sanjay Kapoor is going to hold the responsibility of Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Satna, Katni, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Singroli, Rewa and Sidhi
* CP Mittal will hold the responsibility of Balaghar, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Seoni, Chhindwara, Hoshangabad, Narsinghpur, Betul, Harda, Dewas and Shajapur districts
* Kuldeep Indora will hold the responsibility of Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani and Khandwa districts