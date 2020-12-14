Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh to select mayor candidate for Bhopal Municipal Corporation

BHOPAL: Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh is going to select the mayoral candidate for Bhopal Municipal Corporation. The Congress party has taken the leap and has announced the names of the in-charge for the local bodies’ elections.

Elections to 407 local bodies are scheduled in the state and will, probably, be held in the first quarter of 2021. The organisational in-charge and state vice-president Chandra Prabash Shekhar informed the media on Monday about the Congress party’s preparation for the local bodies’ elections. He added that the elections would be contested under the leadership of former chief minister Kamal Nath. The leaders are not upset with the results of the by-elections that did not favour the party. They have started their preparations to give a setback to the BJP in the elections.

Shekhar said that the party had appointed the candidate selection committee, which would choose the candidate for the election.

For the mayoral post, the DCC president will be the chairman of the committee and, among the members will be the Lok Sabha candidate or the MP of 2019, MLAs and candidates of the district, Leader of the Opposition in the municipal corporation, including district presidents of the Youth Congress Seva Dal, NSUI women Congress and nominated member from the PCC.