Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath adopt different lines on Bhoomi Pujan

Former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath seem to have adopted different lines on foundation-laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Singh again questioned the Mahurat (timing) for the foundation-laying ceremony.
He has connected Covid-19, from which many BJP leaders are suffering, with the Muharat of the foundation-laying of the temple.
According to astrology, an inauspicious time was chosen for the ceremony, Singh said again.
On the other hand, Nath celebrated the occasion and decked up his bungalow.
In the evening, he went to the state Congress committee office and lit lamps to celebrate the occasion.
The Hanuman Chalisa was recited at Nath’s residence on Tuesday. All Congress leaders in the state recited the Hanuman Chalisa following Nath’s instructions.
The by-elections in MP have become a major issue for Nath. So he has swung into action in favour of the temple, that the BJP may not take advantage of the issue in the ensuing by-polls.
Nath has tried to prove that the Congress is not opposed to the construction of Ram temple.
In the by-polls, the Congress plans to raise the issue of purchasing the party legislators by the BJP. But the people may be soft on the latter for the foundation-laying ceremony of the temple.
Nath does not want to give any advantage to the BJP. He has tried to show his happiness over the construction of Ram temple.
The Congress’s strategy is to stop BJP from seeking votes in the name of Ram. The party fears that the people, forgetting all other issues, may vote for the BJP in the name of Ram temple.
There is a different kind of atmosphere in the country after the foundation-laying ceremony of the temple.
The Supreme Court’s verdict may have opened the gate to construction of Ram temple, but all Hindu organisations fought for it. And the BJP has played an important role in the entire affair.
Before the by-elections, the BJP may launch various types of drives on Ram temple.
To prevent the ruling party from taking the advantage of that, Nath has tried to saffronise the Congress.
