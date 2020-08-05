Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath adopt different lines on Bhoomi Pujan

Former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath seem to have adopted different lines on foundation-laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Singh again questioned the Mahurat (timing) for the foundation-laying ceremony.

He has connected Covid-19, from which many BJP leaders are suffering, with the Muharat of the foundation-laying of the temple.

According to astrology, an inauspicious time was chosen for the ceremony, Singh said again.

On the other hand, Nath celebrated the occasion and decked up his bungalow.

In the evening, he went to the state Congress committee office and lit lamps to celebrate the occasion.