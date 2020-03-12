Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh files Rajya Sabha papers before declaration of his name

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh filed papers for RS seat on Thursday even before his name was officially declared.

Though the Congress declared the list of candidates at 8pm, Singh filed nominations in the morning.

According to sources, after Singh’s name was recommended for the party ticket for RS polls, Chief Minister Kamal Nath told him to file papers. On getting green signal from Nath, he went to file the papers.

After filing papers, he told journalists that he had never compromised on ideology.

Singh said that Nath had decided to face floor test, and that the BJP kept 19 Congress legislators in its custody.

The Congress would have had no objection, had the legislators put in papers on their own.

Singh said many transfers were made on the recommendations of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In his home district, both collector and SP were transferred on the recommendations of Scindia, Singh said. During the assembly elections, tickets were distributed according to Scindia’s wishes.

Scindia, whose legislators were made ministers, was offered the post deputy chief minister, but he wanted that Tulsi Silawat should be given the post.

There was no problem either in appointing him state party president or in sending him to RS, Singh said.

Scindia has opted for Godse’s ideology, leaving the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Singh said, adding, there is no better candidate in BJP than Scindia to become the chief minister of the state.

Amrita wealthier than Singh: Amrita Singh, wife of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, is wealthier than her husband. Singh has property worth Rs 1.33 crore, whereas his wife has assets worth Rs 1.72 crore. The share of property he got from his ancestors is worth Rs 1.17 crore. According to his nomination papers, there are six cases against him.