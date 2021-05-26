Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya hoists black flag at his residence in support of farmers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday hoisted a black flag atop at his official residence at Shyamal Hills here to join the Black Day call given by farmers’ unions.

Farmers’ unions observed Black Day to mark six months of their protest against three farm laws passed by union government.

Digvijay Singh tweeted a photograph of his official residence, showing black flags and said he put black flag in support of farmers. He also demanded to withdraw all three farm laws. “It has been three months to farmers’ agitation. I request Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to accept the demand of farmers and take back all three farms laws,” Singh tweeted.

Apart from Singh, some farmers in Malwa region, Mahkaushal region and central Madhya Pradesh also hoisted black flags atop their houses to support the Black Day.

While Bhartiya Kisan Sangh is not participating in the protest, Bhartiya Kisan Union is participating. General secretary of Sangh Badri Naryan Choudhary told journalists that Bhartiya Kisan Sangh was not participating in Black Day protest.

State president of Bhartiya Kisan Union Anil Yadav said “They (Bhartiya Kisan Sangh) neither supported the farmers earlier, nor will they support now. Therefore, we don’t need their support.”

Farmers agitating at three Delhi border points- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri observed black day against the central laws by raising black flags, shouting anti-government slogans, burning effigies and taking out protest marches.