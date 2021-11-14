Madhya Pradesh: Diabetic cases rise at alarming rate post-Covid

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Diabetes has increased with alarming rate after Covid due to administration of steroid and stationary lifestyle.

According to endocrinologists, steroid, which is administered for treatment of Covid, increased sugar level, which leads to diabetes. Diabetologist Dr Sushil Jindal said steroid increased sugar level, so those who were at threshold, became diabetic. Secondly, work from home led to obesity, which ultimately led to diabetes. ìNumber of diabetic patients increased during post Covid period. High cholesterol level was also reported,î he added.

Dr Manuj Sharma, Professor Endocrinologist at Gandhi Medical College, said, ìDiabetes is common in youths. Stationary life style during lockdown also caused diabetes.î

Steroids cause a spike in blood sugar levels by making liver resistant to insulin. The pancreas produces insulin to control blood sugar levels.

Why is excess sugar bad for health?

1. Added sugar is devoid of essential nutrients and causes tooth decay.

2. High sugar content in food significantly contributes to obesity, which can lead to insulin resistance,†metabolic†syndrome, and diabetes.

3. Metabolising sugar is known to generate free radicals†which, if produced in excess, can potentially cause cancer.

4. Sugar is one of the major causes of obesity in both children and adults.

5. Sugar raises cholesterol levels and contributes significantly to cardiovascular disease.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:35 AM IST