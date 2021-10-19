Madhya Pradesh: DHE still ready to increase seats in colleges

BHOPAL: As the second additional round of counselling for admissions in undergraduate and postgraduate courses start on October 21, higher education minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday asked colleges having more applications for admission than vacancies with them to send proposal for hike in seats to his department without much ado.

“In any case, we will give approval by October 21,” he said.

“We have already increased 25,000 seats in 262 government and 17 private colleges in session 2021-22 and we are still open to have a new proposal for seat hike from institutes,” said the minister while interacting with media persons.

Yadav said that the intake was increased to ensure that all eligible students get admission in their preferred courses in this session itself.

The Department of Higher Education gave approval to start new subjects in various colleges in this academic session. Yadav said that approval has been given for Economics, Hindi and Political Science subjects at post graduate level in Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College, Ujjain. Approval has been given to BA history, geography, political science, sociology, economics, Hindi literature, English literature and computer application and BCom, BCom (computer application) and BCom (Taxation) in Government Madhav Vigyan Postgraduate College, Ujjain. Similarly, course on Kathak subject will start at the postgraduate level in Government Maharani Laxmi Bai Girls College, Bhopal.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:14 PM IST