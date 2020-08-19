Madhya Pradesh: DHE engaged in unnecessary litigations; cost state exchequer high, says Minister Mohan Yadav

The attitude of officials of the department of higher education has led to abnormally high cases of litigation that could have been controlled, minister of Higher Education, Mohan Yadav said.

Yadav was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of new building of Government College, Berasia, on Wednesday. Yadav is admitted in a hospital in Indore after testing Covid positive.

Yadav said that there have been several instances where an employee got a decision in his favour from the court. There were several other cases of the same nature but the officials did not provide reprieve to such persons and they were forced to take court’s refuge.