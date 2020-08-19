Madhya Pradesh: DHE engaged in unnecessary litigations; cost state exchequer high, says Minister Mohan Yadav

The attitude of officials of the department of higher education has led to abnormally high cases of litigation that could have been controlled, minister of Higher Education, Mohan Yadav said.
Yadav was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of new building of Government College, Berasia, on Wednesday. Yadav is admitted in a hospital in Indore after testing Covid positive.
Yadav said that there have been several instances where an employee got a decision in his favour from the court. There were several other cases of the same nature but the officials did not provide reprieve to such persons and they were forced to take court’s refuge.
“This puts unnecessary financial burden of lawyers’ fee on state exchequer. Moreover, verdict of the court also go against the department,” said Yadav. He said that he has instructed department officials to look into it seriously and minimize the numbers of court cases.
Yadav revealed that the process of choice filling for guest scholars has begun and 700 candidates will be taken in. For remaining guest scholars, he will talk to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ask him to consider them with all sympathy, he added.
In his address, Yadav said that the department is also exploring formula to promote the incharge principals as principals. However, as the matter is subjudice, one either needs to wait for the court verdict or look for a formula that is acceptable to all, he said.3
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)