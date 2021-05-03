Madhya Pradesh: DHE collecting data on covid positive teaching, non-teaching staff

BHOPAL: Department of Higher Education has now started collecting information on their teaching and non-teaching members afflicted by corona virus. Hundreds of professors and non-teaching have been infected and several succumbed to corona in the second wave.
The commissionerís office has sent letter to principals and additional directors of all divisions to collect information on staff members affected by corona. The information has to be given in separate categories of teaching and non-teaching staff.
Though there is no official confirmation but some professors who have compiled the list of corona deaths claim that more than 100 professors have passed away in the deadly wave. Moreover, hundreds are admitted in hospitals and are struggling between life and death. Around same number of professors and non-teaching members are in home isolation.
Amidst all these developments principal of Gitanjali Girls College in the state capital has been forcing most of the faculty to come to college. After going through mental trauma a group of professors complained to the commissioner after which the principal had to change her stance.
Several professors complained that they were asked to produce medical boardís certificate for leave though were afflicted by corona.
Hindi University closed for a week after several test positive
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University was closed till May 7 after four employees tested corona positive on Monday. Registrar of the university, Yashwant Patel, said that full university campus was shut to stop spread of corona virus. The university campus will be sanitised before reopening.
