Madhya Pradesh: Dharmaraj Meena Takes Over As SP Of Rajgarh

FPJ

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed superintendent of police Dharmraj Meena reached Rajgarh on Thursday morning.

Before taking over charge, Meena visited Jalpa Mata temple where he offered prayers.

Afterwards, he reached the office where the outgoing SP Virendra Singh welcomed him.

Meena is a 2014-batch IPS officer. Before taking over as a Rajgarh SP, Meena was in Panna.

